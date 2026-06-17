Erling Haaland’s first-half double for Norway in Tuesday’s 4-1 World Cup win over Iraq literally shook the Nordic country, with seismology ​institute NORSAR registering earth tremors in the coastal city of Bergen ​when he scored on his tournament debut.

The giant striker ⁠rattled home his first goal in the 29th minute – Norway’s first ​at a World Cup since 1998 – and added a second before halftime ​in Boston, causing outbreaks of joyous celebration in his homeland where the game started at midnight.

“On Wednesday night, the seismic station in Bergen recorded clear signals near ​the station from the World Cup match between Norway and Iraq. ​The largest fluctuations coincide with Erling Braut Haaland’s goals, which triggered strong cheers among ‌Norwegian ⁠supporters,” NORSAR said in a statement.

“The clearest effects are seen in connection with the Norwegian goals, especially Haaland’s two goals. The signals are probably due to cheers and movements among Norwegian supporters who were watching ​the match in ​Bergen,” the statement ⁠went on.

“When many people react simultaneously to big sporting moments, the combined movements can create vibrations in ​the ground that are recorded by sensitive seismometers.”

The institute ​said that ⁠the measurements were an indication of both the Norwegians’ joy over their team scoring at the World Cup and the sensitivity of modern seismology ⁠equipment.

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“So ​even though Norway didn’t trigger an earthquake ​against Iraq, the cheering of Norwegian fans made the seismic measuring equipment in Bergen shake ​a little extra,” they said.