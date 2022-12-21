‘Habs’: Ushna Shah bids farewell to Ayesha with sweet message

The final episode of the riveting ARY Digital drama starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan in leading roles “Habs” ended on a high note.

The drama was well-received by fans and critics alike because of its engaging storyline and the actors’ performance.

The audience praised Ushna Shah’s portrayal of Ayesha Basit Khan, the wife of protagonist Basit Salman Khan (Feroze Khan), in particular.

Ushna Shah wrote a sweet message for her fans to say goodbye to “Habs“. She paid gratitude for making the drama a success.

“I hope you enjoyed the final episode of ‘Habs‘,” she wrote. “This drama has been close to my heart, thank you all for loving it the way you have.”

The actor said she was very excited to share the next chapter of her life, which is her favourite one.

“Habs” was about a loving couple trying to make it through the misunderstandings created by unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.

The cast also featured Ayesha Omar, Dania Enwer, Janice Tessa, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, Imran Aslam and others.

Aliya Makdoom wrote and Mushaddiq Malek directed the show.

