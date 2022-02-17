Hadiqa Kiani reveals reasons for divorce in tell-all interview

Singer Hadiqa Kiani blamed her mother-in-law for her divorce with animator Hammad Hassan in an interview with ARY Digital.

The singer appeared as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan“. The celebrity talked about her personal life for the first time.

The 47-year-old said that her marriage to Hammad Hassan – a 3D animator – was an arranged one, adding that he fell in love while working on her video.

The Rawalpindi-born celebrity went on to say that their mutual friend, Saima Rasheed, came to her with his marriage proposal. She claimed to have rejected the proposal at first.

She further said that she talked to him on her friend’s insistence. She asked him to introduce himself to her family members after which they got engaged for two months.

The Dupatta singer said they even happily accepted her condition of not leaving her profession after that. She said that the reason for her marriage life getting affected was due to her mother-in-law as she had objections to her clause.

The singer mentioned she did not listen to her heart when it was telling her to not getting married in the first place.

The musician said that she thought that Hammad Hassan would be the one who will keep her happy and even sacrifice his life but it did not happen.

