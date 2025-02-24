Hafeez questions Faheem’s inclusion, absence of wrist spinner in team

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has raised questions over the inclusion of fast bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the squad for Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the hosts’ defeat to India in the IND vs PAK game, the former batter slammed the team selection for the ongoing tournament, saying that the side lacked spinners.

“Why don’t you have a wrist-spinner? You could have a left-arm wrist spinner in Sufiyan Muqeem along with Faisal Akram. I can show you two leg-spinners – Shadab Khan and Usama Mir,” he said while speaking on a private TV channel.

Hafeez questioned the selection of Faheem Ashraf in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Give me a reason for Faheem Ashraf’s selection for the tournament which is being played in Pakistan and Dubai. He cannot play as a third seamer in this team so what is he doing in the team?” the former Pakistan captain said.

According to Hafeez, Pakistan could have a leg-spinner or a left-arm wrist-spinner in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“You have made three types of batter sit outside and have five fast bowlers. Faheem Ashraf is the fifth fast bowler in the 15-member squad,” he said.

“If you had a left-arm wrist spinner or a leg-spinner, then you could have an option,” Hafeez said.

The former Pakistan captain also slammed the inclusion of wicketkeeping batter Usman Khan in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I cannot comprehend how he remains with the team despite so many failures,” Hafeez said.

He also questioned the batting strategy of Pakistan in the IND vs PAK game, saying that the batters could not add ability to their skills.

“We could have played attacking cricket in the first 15 overs knowing the pitch will become dull in the later stage. They [India] did it because their batters know how to bat on these slow tracks,” Hafeez said.