LOWER DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced that his party will challenge the government’s petroleum levy in court, terming the increase in fuel prices a severe burden on the public, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir on May 17, Hafiz Naeem said Jamaat-e-Islami would file a petition in an Islamabad court on Sunday against the petroleum levy, arguing that the continued rise in fuel prices has worsened inflation and added to the difficulties faced by citizens.

He also announced a “decisive march” towards Islamabad after Eid ul Adha to protest inflation and what he described as anti-public economic policies.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief said the country’s current system was placing immense pressure on ordinary people and called for a large-scale struggle to bring structural change.

He said the party was no longer interested in making superficial reforms but aimed to uproot what he described as a deeply entrenched system dominated by powerful bureaucrats, feudal lords, investors and influential mafias.

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Criticising mainstream political parties, he said the existing political order had failed to deliver meaningful progress in key sectors, particularly education.

Hafiz Naeem challenged major political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, to compete with Jamaat-e-Islami in the education sector, claiming his party had established thousands of educational institutions while successive governments had failed to open even a single college in the area.

During his address, he also demanded the release of all political prisoners across Pakistan, calling it essential for political stability and democratic fairness.