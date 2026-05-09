LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Saturday strongly rejected the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, terming it “oppression” against the people of Pakistan.

His remarks came after the government increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel for the fourth time since the Iran war began affecting global oil markets.

In a statement posted on X, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief said the government is continuously increasing fuel prices. “Today again, petrol and diesel prices have been increased by Rs15 per litre,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem criticized the government for what he described as turning petroleum into a source of revenue generation. He said the authorities cite fluctuations in the international market while imposing heavy levies that have no direct link to actual petroleum prices.

حکومت مسلسل پٹرول اور ڈیزل کی قیمت میں اضافہ کررہی ہے۔ آج پھر 15 ، 15 روپے فی لیٹر بڑھادیے۔ حکومت نے پٹرول کو کمائی کا ذریعہ بنایا ہوا ہے۔ عالمی مارکیٹ کا نام لیتے ہیں اور بھاری لیوی وصول کررہے ہیں جس کا پٹرولیم کی قیمت سے کوئی تعلق نہیں۔اہم بات یہ ہے عالمی مارکیٹ میں چند دنوں… pic.twitter.com/FiXdB1dwtG — Naeem ur Rehman (@NaeemRehmanEngr) May 8, 2026

“The important point is that prices in the international market have dropped by nearly $8 within a few days. Even then, over Rs150 per litre is being collected in taxes and levies,” he said.

He added that students, bike riders, ride-hailing drivers, labourers, poor citizens, and the middle class were bearing the burden of these taxes.

“This is a grave injustice,” he said, adding that the ruling elite continued to enjoy lavish spending, privileges, expensive aircraft, and official protocols despite the economic difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.

“This dual and class-based system cannot continue for much longer,” he added.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan— May 09, 2026

A day earlier, the government increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel.

The price of petrol was raised by Rs 14.92 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 414.78 per litre.

Simultaneously, the government hiked the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 15, with the new price climbing to Rs 414.58 per litre.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan— May 09, 2026

The government has officially issued a notification confirming the uptick in petroleum prices.

It is the fourth time since the Iran War that the government has increased the prices of the petroleum products in the country.