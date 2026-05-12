Hafiz Naeem announces protest against petrol price hike

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced a major protest in Islamabad on May 15 against rising inflation and the recent increase in petrol prices.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Hafiz Naeem criticized the government over soaring inflation, rising fuel prices, economic instability, and poor governance.

He said inflation in the country continues to rise, while the government’s “irresponsible policies” are further worsening the situation.

He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami would launch a nationwide movement against inflation after Eid ul Adha, adding that a major protest demonstration would first be held in Islamabad on May 15.

He warned that the party also has the option of a nationwide strike and wheel-jam protest if the government fails to provide relief to the public.

اسلام آباد- امیر جماعت اسلامی پاکستان حافظ نعیم الرحمٰن عوامی مسائل، بڑھتی ہوئی مہنگائی، پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافے، دگرگوں معیشت اور خراب طرز حکومت کے حوالے سے پریس کانفرنس سے خطاب کر رہے ہیں۔ امیر جماعت نے 15 مئی کو مہنگائی اور پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمیتوں میں اضافے کے… pic.twitter.com/1BnhEwUTBg — Jamaat e Islami Pakistan (@JIPOfficial) May 12, 2026

Hafiz Naeem stated that the ex-refinery price of petrol stands at Rs271 per litre, while the remaining amount paid by consumers consists of taxes and levies. He said that the government is using petroleum levies solely to meet tax collection targets and comply with International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan— May 09, 2026

He further questioned why fuel prices had not increased in neighboring countries including India and Bangladesh, asking whether the impact of the regional conflict was affecting only Pakistan.

The JI chief also criticized fixed charges imposed on electricity and gas bills, claiming that the government collected Rs1.9 trillion in electricity-related taxes over the past three years.

Speaking about Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said the government had renegotiated agreements with only 15 out of 100 IPPs, while it was waiting for the remaining contracts to expire. He alleged that authorities were likely to extend some agreements to protect corrupt interests.

Notably, the government has increased petrol and high-speed diesel prices for the fourth time since tensions in the Middle East began impacting global oil markets.

According to the latest notification, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs14.92 per litre, taking the new price to Rs414.78 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel was also raised by Rs15 per litre, bringing it to Rs414.58 per litre.