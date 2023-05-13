Hafiz Naeem condemns Imran Khan’s arrest method

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the way Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested is not acceptable, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said arresting and using force against women through the deployment of police is condemnable.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami has achieved a significant mandate in the Karachi LG elections, whereas Pakistan People’s Party has done nothing but rigging the elections.

JI Karachi chief said that PPP used the state machinery, including the police, to manipulate the vote count. By organizing this rally, they are celebrating the decline in the count of people of Karachi in the latest census.

A day earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.