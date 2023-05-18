Hafiz Naeem demands ECP to defer next phase for Karachi LG

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded the provincial government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to defer the date for the next phase in connection with the local government (LG) in Karachi

He made the demand in view of the ongoing crackdown against the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — a key player in the city council and potential coalition partner of the JI in the local government (LG), a press release read.

The JI leader made the demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters.

He said that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) knew it very well that at one hand the talks between the JI and the PTI were pacing up for a coalition government in the city council. On the other hand, he continued, a crackdown was ongoing against the PTI. The announcement for the next phase of the local government polls was not an appropriate action, he added.

It is an obligation for the government and the ECP to ensure that all the UC chairmen and vice chairmen participate in the elections for the city mayor and Town chairmen respectively, he said.

Naeemur Rehman also reiterated his demand to extend the date for census till the enumeration process is not completed and each and every Karachiite is not counted.

The JI Karachi chief held the federal government, the PPP government in Sindh and the Election Commission of Pakistan responsible for under count of Karachiites in the enumeration process.

He said that fraud in the name of digital census will not be accepted and all the available legal, democratic and constitutional options will be utilized against the injustice to Karachi and Karachiites.

He said that the JI had already cleared in the Islamabad meeting that it didn’t want mere extension but the basic demand was to count Karachiites in full, whereas the authorities had assured the JI that they were extending the date for census to ensure that each and every one has been covered. However, the PBS failed in keeping its promise, he said.

Talking about the deteriorating law and order in the mega city, he demanded of the authorities to take solid measures in this regard. He also demanded of the government to recruit locals in the Karachi police and purge the department of black sheep.

Hafiz Naeem also took up the issue of renewal of the K-Electric’s license and demanded of the authorities not to impose the corrupt company on Karachi and Karachiites for another period.