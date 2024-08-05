Hafiz Naeem demands govt to public IPPs agreement

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday said that the citizens are fed up with the inflated electricity bills and want immediate relief, ARY News reported.

Addressing a protest sit-in outside Sindh Governor House in Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the government that if the nation’s demands are not met, the situation in Pakistan could become like Sri Lanka or Bangladesh

“We do not want confrontation, but we should not be forced to take the path (used by the protestors) of Sri Lanka or Bangladesh,” he added.

The JI chief asked the government to take immediate action to address the issue. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also criticised the government’s agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), saying that they are faulty and caused huge losses to the national exchequer.

He demanded the government to reveal the details of the agreements made with IPPs and take action against those have caused losses to the country.

Read More: Hafiz Naeem warns to extend Rawalpindi JI sit-in to across country

The JI chief also announced that his party would expand its protest movement across the country.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also demanded from the government to immediately abolish the taxes on flour, sugar, and stationery, and provide relief to the people.

The JI chief said that the government, Chairman FBR, and Finance Minister are all giving different statements, which is confusing the people.

The JI presented its 10 demands and sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’

The Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led party demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.

Demands

• Abolition of levy on Petroleum Development

• 20 % reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

• Renegotiate agreements with IPPs, particularly end clause of agreement on making payments in US dollar.

• Reduction in taxes such as on agriculture and industrial sectors.

• Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment.

• Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on privileged class.

• Cut in non-development expenses by 35 %.

• Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.