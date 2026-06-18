Hafiz Naeem demands reduction in fuel price to Rs225 per litre

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Thursday demanded reduction in petroleum prices to Rs. 225 per litre for three years, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, JI chief said that Rs. 1700 billion received from citizens in respect of the Petroleum Development Levy.

“They said that the IMF will not agree with the removal of the levy, the IMF also urged for cutting down government expenses, but you don’t do so,” JI leader said.

He announced to launch the movement against price hike from tomorrow and demanded bringing down the prices of commodities to the pre-war level. JI leader also announced protest sit-ins in all provinces, if the government wouldn’t reduce the prices.

He said the parliamentarians have enhanced their own salaries by 400 per cent, while seven percent raise announced in the budget for the government employees.

“The PML-N and the PPP, both have their IPPs,” he said. “Last year 1800 billion rupees paid for the capacity payment,” JI leader added.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik has hinted at a reduction in petrol prices, as international oil prices begin to decline.

He noted that signs of easing tensions between Iran and the United States have already led to a downward trend in global oil prices, creating the possibility of relief for consumers in Pakistan.

Ali Pervaiz Malik stated that the prime minister has directed to ensure that the benefits of any reduction in international petrol prices be passed on to the public without delay.

To facilitate this, the government is developing a transparent formula for determining petroleum product prices. He further announced that a high-level committee has been established to oversee the weekly review and determination of fuel prices.

The minister said that the new pricing policy will be formulated following consultations with all relevant stakeholders, ensuring a balanced and sustainable framework.

He added that the government will keep the public fully informed about the factors influencing any changes in fuel prices, promoting transparency and public confidence.