Jamaat-e-Islami announces nationwide farmers’ protest on April 15

The leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, has announced a nationwide farmers’ protest on April 15, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Hafiz Naeem stated that farmers will protest in every district across the country, eventually gathering in Lahore and then marching to Islamabad.

He emphasised that the party does not seek credit but will host the protests and stand with the farmers.

Hafiz Naeem further stated that Jamaat-e-Islami will also support farmers in their struggle and mentioned that he would discuss public issues during an upcoming meeting with the Prime Minister.

The JI leader criticized the government for betraying the farmers, pointing out the increasing prices of urea and how the government set rates but failed to buy produce.

Hafiz Naeem called for the wheat price to be set at 4,000 rupees per maund to ensure fair compensation for the farmers.

