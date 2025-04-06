JI announces nationwide protest against Israel’s aggression

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has announced a nationwide protest on April 11 against the ongoing killing of Palestinians and Israel’s aggression in Gaza, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The announcement was made by the party’s leader, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, during a press conference at Mansoorah, Lahore. He also revealed plans to file a petition addressing the United Nations Secretary-General regarding the issue.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman condemned Israel’s recent bombing in Palestine during Eid, stating that Gaza has already been devastated by 80-90%.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman criticised the blockade of essential supplies like food and water and highlighted the demand for Gaza’s evacuation. According to him, these actions have unmasked the West’s hypocrisy.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader emphasised the global silence over Israel’s aggression in Gaza, including that of Muslim nations. He pointed out that while the world reacts strongly to minor incidents elsewhere, it remains indifferent to the suffering in Gaza.

Hafiz Naeem called for unity among the 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, urging them to rise against the oppression.

The party has suspended its routine activities to focus on this cause. Hafiz Naeem announced a series of protests, including a march on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal on April 13 and another towards the US Embassy in Islamabad on April 20.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader invited people from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to join the Islamabad march, describing it as a message of solidarity from the Muslim Ummah to the world.

Hafiz Naeem also criticised the Foreign Ministry’s explanation regarding a delegation’s visit to Israel, demanding the arrest of those involved.

Earlier, Israel’s nonstop bombing in Gaza created more destruction and caused more casualties. The recent force of the blasts threw people high into the sky above destroyed buildings amid intense Israeli bombing in Gaza.

The footage, shared by local journalists, shows bodies of humans hurled high above buildings amidst plumes of smoke and dust from multiple Israeli strikes.