Hafiz Naeem says Karachi's population exceeds 35 million

Karachi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Wednesday alleged irregularities in Pakistan’s population census, claiming that Karachi’s population exceeds 35 million and has been significantly undercounted.

Addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeem said the country’s census process, particularly in Karachi, had not been conducted accurately.

“Karachi’s population is not less than 35 million. The census carried out in 2023 was not correct,” he said, alleging census manipulation in the country’s largest city.

He also criticised the performance of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), saying no other political party had raised issues related to the authority as seriously as Jamaat-e-Islami.

“We even had to stage sit-ins outside NADRA headquarters, and those protests led to improvements in many areas,” he said.

Calling for institutional reforms, Hafiz Naeem stressed the need for greater coordination among the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), NADRA and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to improve the accuracy and transparency of electoral and census data.

He said linking NADRA’s database with the electoral process could help eliminate election rigging and improve transparency.

“The better the software and systems, the better the overall process will be,” he added.

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The JI chief also called for an increase in the number of NADRA Mega Centres, saying improved services would help reduce problems faced by citizens.

On governance, Hafiz Naeem said disputes should be resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation and reiterated his party’s demand for greater powers for local governments.

“Handing the city over to the federal government is not the solution. Local governments should be empowered,” he said.

He alleged that provincial governments were failing to transfer federal funds allocated for local governments.

The JI chief also urged amendments to the Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951, saying such reforms had become necessary.

Hafiz Naeem maintained that a stronger local government system was essential to addressing Karachi’s longstanding civic and administrative challenges.