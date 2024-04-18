Hafiz Naeem takes oath as JI chief, announces anti-government movement

LAHORE: The newly elected Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, took the oath of office on Thursday at the party headquarters in Mansoora, ARY News reported.

Former chief of the party Sirajul Haq, Liaqat Baloch, workers and party officials from across the country participated the oath-taking ceremony held at Mansoora, the JI’s headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem, who became the sixth Ameer of the JI, affirmed the party’s resolve to advance its ideals and objectives while expressing his opinion that JI will guide the country as a whole.

He also announced that his party would launch a massive movement against the government ‘imposed’ through Form 47 and the ‘fake democratic’ process. “ Workers should prepare for the movement,” he added.

Hafiz Naeem also asked the like-minded parties that believe the public mandate was ‘stolen’ on February 8 to join hands with the JI.

Hafiz Naeem became the sixth man to hold the top position in the party after Maulana Abul Ala Maududi (1941–72), Mian Tufail Muhammad (1972–87), Qazi Hussain Ahmed (1987–2008), Munawer Hassan (2008–2013), and Sirajul Haq (2013–2024).

Earlier on April 4, Hafiz Naeem was elected as Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan replacing Sirajul Haq for the post.

As per the election commission formed by the JIP’s Majlis-e-Shura, around 45,000 thousand members of the party from all over the country cast their votes.

The election commission added that around 6,000 women members of the party also took part in the electoral process. The overall 82 percent turnout was recorded.