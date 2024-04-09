Hafiz Naeem censures Sindh govt over ‘rising’ crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer-elect Hafiz Naeemur Rehman castigated the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government over the increasing street crimes in Karachi and loss of valuable lives

The JI leader visited the residences of two citizens killed on resistance to robbery in Karachi the other day. Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that 20 innocent Karachities have been killed for offering resistance against street criminals alone in the month of Ramadan.

“Total 60 Karachities have been killed so far this year,” he deplored

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that Karachiites were put at the mercy of street criminals. He also lambasted the police high-ups and the minister concerned over their ‘total failure’ in handling crimes and criminals in Karachi.

Read More: MQM-P demands to hand over Karachi to Pak Army

On the occasion, the JI leader reiterated his demand to purge the Sindh police of ‘black sheep’ and induct locals in the department. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that community policing is the only way to bring peace and maintain law and order in the mega city.

Earlier on Monday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) demanded that Karachi should be handed over to the Pak-Army for three months in the wake of ‘deteriorating’ law and order

In a statement issued here, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the Sindh government is not doing enough to ensure the safety of its citizens.

“The police have failed to protect lives and properties of the people. The surge in street crimes claimed 60 lives in the past three months,” the MQM-P leader added.