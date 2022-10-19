Hafiz Naeemur Rehman says PPP ‘afraid’ of LG polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday claimed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is afraid of LG polls, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views in ARY News’ program Bakhbar Savera, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said “Why is PPP afraid of the LG polls if it claims to be a democratic party” he termed the postponement of LG polls an unfortunate act.

These remarks came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to the postponement of the scheduled LG polls in Karachi.

The JI Karachi Chief accused the ECP of unlawfully favouring PPP led Sindh government. He said, “If Chief Election Commissioner cannot hold elections then he should resign.”

Lambasting at PPP and MQM-P leadership, the JI leader said both parties are ruling the province since 1988 but the people of Karachi are deprived of their basic rights.

Earlier, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman announced to move Supreme Court (SC) against the postponement of local government (LG) elections in Karachi.

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leader said the party would launch a big movement for the betterment of Karachi.

