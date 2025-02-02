Death toll in Hafizabad fog-related accident climbs to five

HAFIZABAD: A tragic fog-related accident in Hafizabad has claimed the lives of five people, with two others severely injured undergoing treatment, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred when a speeding car crashed into a wall near Asghar Chowk due to dense fog, resulting in the initial death of three individuals and injuring four others.

Rescue teams moved the injured to a nearby hospital whereas the deceased individuals have been identified as relatives from Rawalpindi.

Earlier, in an unfortunate incident at least six persons died and three were injured in a traffic accident amid fog in Tandlianwala town of Punjab.

As per details, a devastating car accident claimed the lives of six members of the same family, including women and children, due to dense fog.

The accident took place in a suburban area when the car collided with a sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley due to dense fog.

The deceased included children with an age ranging between 3 to 6 years. Three other family members were injured in the accident.

The police said that the family belongs to Lahore and was travelling to Tandlianwala after exiting the motorway.

The police confiscated the tractor trolley but its driver managed to flee. The authorities are investigating the incident, and a case was registered against the fleeing driver.