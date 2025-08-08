PCB announces Haider Ali’s replacement in Pakistan Shaheens squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially replaced Haider Ali in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Top END T20 Series.

Mohammad Faiq has been named as his replacement for the upcoming Top End T20 Series in Australia, set to run from August 14 to 24.

Haider Ali was suspended temporarily after the Greater Manchester Police launched an inquiry into an incident reported during Pakistan Shaheens’ recent England tour.

As the investigation continues, Haider remains in the UK and has handed over his passport to the authorities.

This marks a serious blow for Pakistan, as Haider Ali was expected to play a major role in the squad.

His removal comes as the PCB aims to maintain discipline and avoid distractions in the lead-up to the tournament.

In another squad update, Mohammad Wasim Jr. replaces left-arm pacer Salman Mirza, who was also left out of the senior Pakistan team’s squad for the West Indies T20I series.

Led by Muhammad Irfan Khan, the updated Pakistan Shaheens squad will begin their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on August 14 in Darwin, Australia.

The team will face a mix of international and club sides, with the final scheduled for August 24.

Also Read: PCB suspends Haider Ali after Manchester criminal investigation

Earlier, Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali was released on bail by Manchester Police after being held in custody for three days, according to sources.

Sources say Haider is not allowed to leave the UK until the investigation is completed. His passport is currently in the custody of Greater Manchester Police.

The case began after a British girl of Pakistani origin filed a complaint against Haider Ali. Police have asked Haider Ali to return for further questioning in two weeks.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is supporting Haider Ali through the Pakistan High Commission in London. He has also been provided legal help from Pakistani-origin lawyer Barrister Moeen Ali.

The investigation is ongoing, and more updates are expected soon.