Haier announces the Largest Exclusive Retail Network of 300 Stores across Pakistan

Haier Pakistan is one of Pakistan’s leading home appliance brands, producing high-quality home appliances in many categories.

Haier introduces the best, environmentally-friendly, and innovative products with a wide range in different categories such as Air Conditioners, LED TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and more.

Haier proudly announces it has the largest exclusive retail network of 300 stores across Pakistan! With innovative and advanced technological solutions, Haier is committed to providing the best home appliances to our customers.

Haier took immense pride in celebrating the inauguration of 300 Haier stores countrywide. To celebrate this milestone, Haier went live from their social media pages on 30th March 2022 at Jumbo Electronics in Lahore.

At the ceremony, Mr. Usama Sultan, Head of Department of Exclusive Dealer Network, kicked off the event and shared valuable information regarding Haier Store Network. He addressed “Today we are gathered on grand inauguration of 300th Haier Store, Largest retail Network in home appliance industry. In Addition to this, we Have 4 smart Homes & 60 Smart Stores where you can experience smart living room, smart kitchen, smart bed room, smart laundry with live demonstration & largest product range. Our vision is to stretch our network in each level/town of Pakistan by targeting 500 stores & transform high-end store to experience store. Our brand store is equipped with ERP Software where you can view sell-in, sellout, financial reports, & manage customers data base. Another milestone is Haier Own Online Platform where all Brand Stores will be integrated online. Be part of No.1 Retail Network & secure your profits even 70% ROI in first year.”

It was later followed by an inspiring words delivered by Mr. Sohaib Rathore, Director Sales. Haier’s sales team shared the details of all products and their specifications to the audience, enlightening them about the products and their usage. The event was a huge success with a mammoth crowd in attendance at the grand celebration. The event was organized at Jumbo Electronics, near the main LOS Stop Near Lahore Center.

Haier Pakistan will continue to stay committed to its loyal customer base and will always be at the forefront in serving the nation with the most advanced technological solutions, for a smarter and better lifestyle.

Haier proudly inspiring lives every day!

