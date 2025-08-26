Hailey Bieber has a surprising reaction to Justin’s ‘thirstrap’ photo

Supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Bieber has the most surprising yet relevant reaction to her husband, Justin Bieber’s recent thirst-trap selfie.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Canadian pop-star posted recent selfies of himself, wearing only a pair of black athletic shorts and a white beanie, from what appears to be a break from a workout, and dubbed them as ‘thirst-traps’ – a visual shared with a clear intention to attract attention, desire, or admiration from others.

The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker even captioned the two-picture carousel post with, “Thirstrap fa u hoes.”

While the post garnered great response from his fans, with thousands of likes and comments, one of them caught the attention of social users; it was the unfazed reaction of his wife, Hailey Bieber, on her husband’s fitness post.

Read more: Justin, Hailey Bieber’s son makes his music video debut

On the post, the Rhode founder dropped a comment simply with an eye-roll emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

The post came just days after Justin and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in June 2018, welcomed the first birthday of their only child, Jack Blues Bieber. The celebrity couple had embraced parenthood last year, welcoming their son on August 24.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, ‘SWAG’, last month.