Hailey Bieber is in tears over son Jack Blues' major milestone

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Supermodel-turned-beauty-mogul Hailey Bieber cannot contain her emotions as she marked a milestone day for her only child, son Jack Blues.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hailey Bieber, 28, who embraced motherhood last year, welcoming her first child with popstar-husband Justin Bieber, in August, got emotional on Tuesday, as their son Jack Blues turned 11 months on July 23.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Mrs. Bieber posted her son’s picture from the family’s recent shoot, for the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker’s new album ‘SWAG’, and captioned, “11 months,” with a crying emoji.

“Excuse me while I cry a lot today thinking about my baby turning 1 next month,” added the Rhode founder, followed by a teary-eyed and red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who dated for a year before parting ways in 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018 and were married by November. They announced the birth of their first child last August.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the celebrity wife recently entered into a billion-dollar acquisition deal for her namesake beauty and skincare brand, Rhode, with American company e.l.f. (eyes.lips.face) cosmetics.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber to pay off Justin’s Scooter Braun deal with Rhode sale?

