Hailey Bieber to pay off Justin’s Scooter Braun deal with Rhode sale?

Supermodel-turned-beauty-mogul Hailey Bieber finally broke her silence on whether the money from her namesake brand Rhode’s billion-dollar deal will be used to pay off her husband, Justin Bieber’s, debt to former manager Scooter Braun.

For the unversed, supermodel, socialite and entrepreneur Hailey Baldwin Bieber sold her namesake skincare and cosmetics brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. (eyes.lips.face) cosmetics, in a $1 billion deal in May.

Therefore, after her husband, Canadian popstar Justin Bieber, finalised his financial dispute with his former manager, Scooter Braun, in a $31.5 million settlement, reports suggested that repayment of the ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s debt was delayed, so that his wife could foot the bill.

However, a rep for Mrs. Bieber has now rubbished these rumours.

“The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs,” her rep clarified in a statement to a foreign publication.

Previously, reports suggested that Hailey Baldwin, 28, who got married to Justin Bieber, 31, in 2018, and gave birth to their first child Jack Blues Bieber, last August, entered in the billion-dollar aquisition deal for Rhode, to shift her entire focus on her husband’s SKYLRK (the mysterious streetwear brand co-founded by Justin), to turn it into a fashion empire.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Bieber, amid his alleged financial woes, has reportedly also sold off his nearly 300-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Capital for $ 200 million.

