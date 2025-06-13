Hailey Bieber breaks silence on selling her ‘baby’ Rhode in a billion-dollar deal

Days after she inked the monumental acquisition deal for Rhode, with e.l.f. cosmetics, supermodel-turned-beauty-mogul Hailey Bieber has finally broken her silence on selling the namesake skincare and cosmetics brand.

Supermodel, socialite and entrepreneur Hailey Baldwin Bieber broke the internet last month when she entered into a billion-dollar acquisition deal for her brand, Rhode, with American company e.l.f. (eyes.lips.face) cosmetics.

While the $1 billion sell-off marked a significant milestone in her entrepreneurial journey, many were left wondering the need to sell the brand, which Mrs. Bieber founded after her middle name, in 2022.

In her latest appearance at the Business of Beauty Global Forum, in Napa, California, Bieber reflected upon her growing beauty empire and also discussed her business move that shook the beauty world.

“Rhode is like my baby, I’m so precious about it. [So] the idea of ever even considering [the sale, was] very, very big deal to me,” she said.

The entrepreneur continued to look back at her meeting with e.l.f. bosses, by the end of which, she was confident enough to go ahead with the partnership. “I remember walking away like, ‘They’re it’. I knew it in my gut. We just said so many of the same things,” she recalled.

“I am Rhode and Rhode is me,” she furthered about the brand. “It’s not just about the product, it’s the whole entire world of Rhode.”

“I know we’ve only been around for three years, and we’re still such a baby, but I do see us being a legacy brand. Rhode’s going to go down as one of the greats,” Bieber concluded.

