Hailey sold Rhode to ‘help’ husband Justin Bieber?

Supermodel turned beauty mogul Hailey Bieber has reportedly sold her namesake skincare and cosmetics brand, Rhode, to help her husband, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

Supermodel, socialite and entrepreneur Hailey Baldwin Bieber broke the internet earlier this week when she entered into a billion-dollar acquisition deal for her brand, Rhode, with American company e.l.f. (eyes.lips.face) cosmetics.

While the billion-dollar deal marked a significant milestone in her entrepreneurial journey, many were left wondering the need to sell the brand, which Mrs. Bieber founded after her middle name, in 2022.

Sources close to her have now revealed to a foreign publication that Hailey sold her brand to e.l.f Cosmetics, to actually help her husband build his fashion empire.

“Hailey sold Rhode to e.l.f. for a massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK (the mysterious streetwear brand co-founded by Justin),” revealed a tipster close to the couple.

“In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She’s helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It’s a calculated shift,” the insider added. “She built Rhode into a billion-dollar brand, cashed out at the peak, and now she’s using that momentum to help launch Justin’s next chapter.”

“She is trying to be a mogul, and she is on her way,” the person concluded.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker is currently dealing with ‘financial issues’ and, reportedly, he has even sold his nearly 300-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Capital for $ 200 million.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin, 28, who got married to pop star Justin Bieber, 31, in 2018, welcomed her first child with him, a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, last August. Before that, the celebrity couple renewed their vows in May, when they announced their first pregnancy.

