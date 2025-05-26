Hailey prioritises family amid divorce rumours with Justin Bieber

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin is focused on safeguarding her small family, including her husband Justin Bieber and their son Jack Blues, while the rumours of her divorce from Canadian popstar continue to swirl.

Amid the rumours regarding Hailey and Justin Bieber’s divorce and rising concerns regarding the latter’s mental health, the supermodel turned beauty mogul is doing all in her power to shield her family from the constant speculations, reported foreign media, quoting a source close to the Rhode founder.

“Friends say her priority is protecting her family. Justin and Jack come first, which is why she is tuning everyone else out,” an insider told the publication. “She’s focused on their future, not the drama.”

Moreover, another close source also shared, “She refuses to make excuses or speak for Justin. The constant speculation about his mental state and their marriage has to be tough.”

“But Hailey has a remarkable ability to stay calm. She is resilient and won’t take any shit,” the person concluded.

Notably, Justin Bieber, 31, and Hailey Baldwin, 28, who got married in 2018, renewed their vows last May, when the celebrity couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

They welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

Addressing the divorce rumours earlier, the celebrity wife confessed that as much as she would show that everything doesn’t bother her, it ‘hurts’.

