Is Selena Gomez addressing Hailey Bieber with THIS cryptic post?

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has appeared to give a subtle show of support to her rival Hailey Baldwin, the supermodel wife of Canadian pop star and her ex-beau, Justin Bieber, after the latter’s shocking confession of his private conversation with his better half.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A rival to celebrity wife Hailey Bieber – the obvious reason being their commonality with singer Justin Bieber – Selena Gomez did not hold back from publicly showing her support to the former, after her husband’s shocking reaction to the latest magazine cover of the supermodel.

It happened earlier this week when Gomez reposted an Abbie Wiggins quote on her Instagram stories, which read, “You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters. You are worth so much more than you know.” “You know who you are and I’m cheering you on,” she added in the caption.

The cryptic post, which came from Bieber’s ex, soon after he revealed telling his wife that she’ll never get a ‘Vogue cover’, has fans wondering if Gomez addressed the Rhode founder, and this is the end of their long-standing feud.

Moreover, Gomez also liked a social media post, which shut down the speculations of any tension between Bieber’s ex and his wife, seemingly ending their feud, if any.

For the uninitiated, Gomez and Mrs. Bieber’s history is worth noting here.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber takes inspiration from Ariana Grande to deal with trolls

The ‘Calm Down’ and the ‘Peaches’ hitmakers, were in an on-and-off relationship from 2011 to 2018 before Bieber went on to tie the knot with supermodel-turned-beauty mogul later the same year.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Jack Blues, last August.

Meanwhile, Gomez started dating record producer Benny Blanco, whom she has known for over a decade while working in the same industry, sometime in 2023. The Disney alum announced their engagement last December.