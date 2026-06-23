Hailey Bieber supports Kim Kardashian new SKIMS campaign

Hailey Bieber appreciated Kim Kardashian for her new advertising campaign. Bieber expressed her admiration for the reality star.

In a recent interview with W magazine, she shared her working experience with Skims, “The brand and Kim have such a clear vision and truly care about what customers are looking for in their products and that was reflected in every step of the process”.

When asked what outfit she could wear every day, Hailey quietly replied: “Jeans and a white T-shirt on repeat! Meanwhile, the American model recently shared that she fears her son growing up in a “bleak” world. During her interview with Interview magazine, “That’s probably the most anxiety I have as a parent. The world he’s growing up in is very, very scary and it feels so bleak, thinking about the future, with how things are going. But I just have to close my eyes and have faith”.

She continued further and noted, “As long as he’s growing up in an environment at home that’s really loving and beautiful, that’s all that I can hope for”.

For those unversed, Hailey tied the knot with singer Justin Bieber in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child in August 2024.