Hailey considering trial separation from Justin Bieber: Source

Celebrity couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are reportedly considering trial separation in their troubled marriage.

As confirmed by an insider to an American celebrity magazine, supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin is ‘struggling’ in her stressful marriage with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, hence, needs time on her own to sort things out.

“Hailey’s struggling,” the publication reported quoting an insider. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

The latest development in their much-scrutinized marriage came weeks after her father, actor Stephen Baldwin requested prayers for his daughter and the ‘Peaches’ singer’s relationship, leading to some wild rumours on social media.

According to the insider, the ‘Rhode’ founder is still reeling from this ‘unbearable scrutiny’, which has taken a toll on her and she ‘wants to live by herself for a while’.

The insider concluded by saying, “Hailey’s not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too. She just needs a break.”

Pertinent to note here that singer Justin Bieber married supermodel Hailey Baldwin at a courthouse wedding in 2018. They later tied the knot in front of family and friends the following year.

Both celebrities went through fatal health scares in 2022, where the ‘Baby’ hitmaker suffered Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which paralyzed half of his face, while, the beauty mogul had a mini-stroke herself.

