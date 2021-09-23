Here is how you can stop hair fall, according to expert

Hair fall is one of the most common problems between men and women. People try different methods to find its treatment.

There are biological, social and environmental causes for a person to have the problem.

Dr Sehrish Javed, an expert in dealing with skin disease, appeared as a guest on the ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera. The healthcare worker spoke about the reasons and treatment options for the problem.

Javed mentioned that hair fall is common among people who have several problems that being viral infections along with bacteria and fungus inside the body. The other reasons include hormonal imbalance, improper diet, stress, genetic and environmental reasons.

The skin expert further mentioned that post-partum depression is also a symptom as women face biological problems during delivery.

Speaking about the treatment options, she said that genetic hair fall can be treated orally and topically. There is a three to four-month course that that not only grows hair back but also strengthens weak ones. She said that Androgenetic alopecia is seen among people who have a family history.

She said that Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is common in the world along with Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) and Mesotherapy are the available options as well.

Javed recommended that people should use the shampoos according to recommendations instead of going for the products that are mentioned on the internet.