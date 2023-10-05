Save money and make this hair silk cream at home for all styling needs – Watch

Want to have thick, smooth, glossy hair without spending thousands on expensive creams and conditioners? Look no further and read on to learn a 5-ingredient homemade silk cream for shiny and luscious hair.

Here is your one-stop solution for all hair-related problems, be it damaged hair, slow growth or split ends. This DIY, homemade hair silk cream from all your inexpensive, kitchen ingredients will give you the long, thick, shiny and healthy hair of dreams, without any additional cost.

What you’ll need:

Rice (soaked or boiled) water as required

Green peas (whole, with peels) 4-5

Persimmon (pulp) 1

Coconut cream 1/2 cup

Olive oil few drops

Zinc syrup 1-2 tsp

How to prepare:

Take all the ingredients together in a saucepan and cook on a low flame, until it slightly thickens in consistency. Take it off the flame and once it has cooled down, transfer the prepared cream to a storage jar and it is ready to use.

How to use:

Apply this silk cream from the roots to the ends of your hair before styling and let it stay for 20-30 minutes. If the hair feels greasy after the suggested time period, wash it off with plain water.

Use shampoo if needed.

