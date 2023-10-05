WATCH: Learn to make DIY face spray for glowing skin

32.9 C
Want to get tight, poreless, spotless skin which glows from within? Your all-in-one solution is here in a DIY, homemade face spray.

Are you done spending thousands on expensive beauty and facial treatments and chemical-laden serums to get smooth, firm, glowing skin?

Read on to learn a DIY face spray from just a few ingredients, readily available at your home, including rice water, a key ingredient in K-beauty with mineral-rich cloves, that will give you unbelievably radiant and glowing skin for only a few bucks.

What you’ll need:

  • Rice (soaked) water     as required
  • Cloves (whole)              4-5
  • Vit E capsule                  1
  • Vit D capsule                  1

How to prepare: 

Take water from soaked rice, as per the desired quantity, and add 4-5 whole cloves in it, along with vitamin capsules. Mix everything together and store overnight. Transfer the prepared liquid to a spray bottle the next day and your homemade glow spray is ready to use.

How to use:

Store in a refrigerator and use it 3-4 times a day to get the glow from within.

Alternatively, the prepared mix can also be frozen into ice cubes, for additional anti-ageing and collagen-boosting properties with tightened pores.

