WATCH: Learn to make DIY face spray for glowing skin

Want to get tight, poreless, spotless skin which glows from within? Your all-in-one solution is here in a DIY, homemade face spray.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Are you done spending thousands on expensive beauty and facial treatments and chemical-laden serums to get smooth, firm, glowing skin?

Read on to learn a DIY face spray from just a few ingredients, readily available at your home, including rice water, a key ingredient in K-beauty with mineral-rich cloves, that will give you unbelievably radiant and glowing skin for only a few bucks.

What you’ll need:

Rice (soaked) water as required

Cloves (whole) 4-5

Vit E capsule 1

Vit D capsule 1

How to prepare:

Take water from soaked rice, as per the desired quantity, and add 4-5 whole cloves in it, along with vitamin capsules. Mix everything together and store overnight. Transfer the prepared liquid to a spray bottle the next day and your homemade glow spray is ready to use.

How to use:

Store in a refrigerator and use it 3-4 times a day to get the glow from within.

Alternatively, the prepared mix can also be frozen into ice cubes, for additional anti-ageing and collagen-boosting properties with tightened pores.

Watch: Shermeen Ali shares her massage tips for sculpted face