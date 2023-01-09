Hajj 2023: Pakistan allocated quota of almost 180,000 pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of nearly 180,000 pilgrims to Pakistan who will be able to perform the annual Hajj ritual in 2023, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the government of Pakistan (GoI) signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia for Haj 2023, after which it was announced that this year, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the annual ritual.

The agreement was signed by Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Acting Director General (DG) Hajj Sajid Manzoor Asadi.

The agreement stated that 50 percent pilgrims would arrive at Madinah Airport, while the other 50 percent at Jeddah Airport. The first Hajj flight will depart on 1st Dhuʻl-Qiʻdah, while the accommodation will be announced on 15th Shaban.

Earlier in 2022, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revoked free hajj facility for ministers, bureaucrats, Khuddam and VIPS.

In a statement, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan announced that the National Assembly (NA) body will revoke the free hajj facility for government officers, Khuddam and VIPS.

“The prime minister, ministers and any political figure cannot perform hajj free of cost, Noor Alam Khan added, terming the free hajj facility a burden on the taxpayers.

Meanwhile, the committee sought details of those who had been performing free hajj within 15 days from the concerned ministry and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR).

