Aneeq Ahmed leaves for Saudi Arabia to finalise Hajj 2024 arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday departed for Saudi Arabia to finalise the arrangements for Hajj, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to hold significant meetings with Saudi officials and evaluate the arrangements for Hajj.

Aneeq Ahmed will also visit Jeddah to attend the International Hajj Conference organized by Saudi Arabia.

Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Attaur Rahman, along with Joint Secretary Hajj, Sajjad Haider Yaldram, is also accompanying the minister on this visit.

Earlier on Dec 29, Pakistan’s Religious Ministry announced balloting for the upcoming Hajj 2024.

According to detail, 69, 438 applications were received under the Regular Hajj Scheme and 63,805 of them remained successful in the balloting.

The ministry said that the government’s endeavors to reduce the cost of Hajj package also brought results and as it succeeded in reducing Rs100,000 from the total expense of the Hajj package.

A waiting list of unsuccessful 5,633 applicants has been prepared as per their cities of departure. Applicants on the waiting list will be selected if intending pilgrims belonging to that city withdraw their Hajj application.