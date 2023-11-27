Hajj 2024: Banks start receiving applications

The designated branches of banks on Monday begin accepting applications for the Hajj 2024, ARY news reported, quoting Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The ministry announced that 15 branches of designated banks across the country will continue receiving applications for the government’s Hajj scheme until December 12.

As many as 197,201 Pakistanis are expected to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj upcoming year. The government has already slashed the hajj expenses by Rs100,000.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the caretaker government has introduced short Hajj package.

For the first time, women will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without the traditional requirement of a male companion, symbolizing a progressive shift in the approach to this religious obligation.

Read more: Hajj 2024: Pakistan introduces mobile app for pilgrims

Earlier, Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Aneeq Ahmed mentioned half of Pakistan’s Hajj quota is reserved for private Hajj operators.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs will oversee these operators to guarantee the well-being of pilgrims, holding the ministry responsible for any issues faced by those performing Hajj through private operators.

Dr Ahmed also noted the ongoing renovation work at the Haji Camp Karachi building, reinforcing the commitment to enhance pilgrimage facilities.