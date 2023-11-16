Hajj 2024: Pakistan introduces mobile app for pilgrims

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced that the Hajj 2024 will be digitized and a mobile application will be introduced to assist the pilgrims, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a recent development regarding Hajj 2024, Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed announced that all 90,000 pilgrims from Pakistan will be given a suitcase with a QR code, which contains all the details of the individual.

As per Aneeq Ahmed, a dedicated mobile app will assist the pilgrims, providing guidance throughout their journey with or without an internet connection.

The cabinet, under the supervision of Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, has approved the Hajj policy, meanwhile, for the first time ever, the Hajj finances are more cost-effective than its predecessor.

With last year’s expenses reaching Rs 1,175,000, the minister announced a Hajj 2024 package priced at Rs 1,075,000, showcasing his efforts to ease the financial burden on pilgrims.

Minister Aneeq Ahmed revealed that almost all the essential tasks related to Hajj 2024 have been completed successfully before time, and the people will experience a well-organized Hajj this year.

Furthermore, the ministry is actively engaged in the negotiations with airlines to secure relief for pilgrims on airfares, if the ministry secures the negotiations, the financial concessions obtained will be directly deposited into the Hujjaj’s accounts.