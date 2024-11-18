Hajj 2025: Banks start receiving Hajj applications in Pakistan

Banks in Pakistan on Monday started receiving applications for the sacred journey of Hajj 2025, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, fifteen designated banks have started receiving applications for Hajj 2025.

According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending pilgrims are required to deposit two hundred thousand rupees with each Hajj application.

The second installment will be collected after balloting.

The quota for the government Hajj scheme is 89,605. Five thousand seats have been allocated for overseas Pakistanis under sponsorship scheme. Overseas Pakistanis will need to make a one-time payment in US dollars.

The government Hajj package includes airfare, meal, training, accommodation and vaccination.

According to the spokesperson, individuals with severe and complex medical conditions and children under the age of twelve will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.

On October 13, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached an agreement regarding Hajj 2025 flights.

Under the agreement, the national flag carrier will provide travel facilities to thirty-five thousand pilgrims who will perform Hajj 2025 under the government scheme.

According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, agreements with Saudi Airlines and other domestic airlines will also be finalized soon.