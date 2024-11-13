Hajj 2025: Religious ministry, PIA reach agreement regarding flights

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have reached an agreement regarding Hajj 2025 flights.

Under the agreement, the national flag carrier will provide travel facilities to thirty-five thousand pilgrims who will perform Hajj 2025 under the government scheme.

According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, agreements with Saudi Airlines and other domestic airlines will also be finalized soon.

Pakistan’s Hajj Policy 2025 clearly states that the Hajj quota will be divided equally between the government and private schemes, each receiving 50 per cent. Additionally, children under 12 years old will not be allowed to perform Hajj this year as per the policy.

The Hajj Policy 2025 also mentions that in case of a pilgrim’s death, their family would receive Rs2 million in compensation, meanwhile, the injured pilgrims would also be compensated.

The Hajj Policy 2025 introduced a new installment-based payment system for Hajj fees, with priority given to first-time pilgrims. However, those suffering from serious or contagious illnesses will not be allowed to go this year.

Chaudhry Salik while announcing the policy emphasized that efforts will be made to prevent any reduction in the quota. If any quota remains unused from the sponsored scheme, it will be transferred to general pilgrims. A special quota of 5,000 has also been set aside for overseas Pakistanis.

As per the policy the Hajj cost will remain between Rs1.075 million to Rs1.175 million, and the amount of Rs1 hundred thousand owed to pilgrims will be refunded soon.

Under the Hajj Policy 2025 the Hajj fee can be paid in three instalments: Rs2 hundred thousand with the application, Rs4 hundred thousand after the lottery, and the remaining balance before departure for Hajj.