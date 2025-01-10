Pakistan invites Hajj applications for 5000 vacant seats

Pakistan has invited applications for five thousand vacant seats for Hajj 2025, starting from today (Friday).

According to spokesperson for Ministry of Religious Affairs, applications will be received on a first-come, first-served basis.

All designated banks will daily upload the received applications onto the Hajj portal. The Spokesperson said new applicants will deposit six hundred thousand rupees as the first two installments.

However, the sacrifice or separate room will incur additional costs. He said receipt of Hajj 2025 applications will be stopped immediately once the remaining vacant seats are filled.

Meanwhile, an important meeting regarding private Hajj arrangements, chaired by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, was held with key officials including Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Secretary of Religious Affairs, and Chairman HOAP Nasir Khan in attendance.

According to reports, the meeting discussed matters related to private Hajj operations in detail and finalised agreements with mutual consensus. It was decided that private pilgrims group bookings will commence from January 10 (today). Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi emphasized the importance of adhering to the laws of both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Earlier, the government extended the submission deadline for Hajj 2025 forms for a third time to meet the required quota. However, only 82,000 applications were received by the end of the extended period.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has declared all applicants successful but is now strategizing to fill the remaining 7,000 quota slots.