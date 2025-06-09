Pilgrims head home after Hajj 2025’s safety overhaul

MAKKAH: The beginning of the Hajj 2025 repatriation process for the Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia is planned on June 10, with the first flight departing from Jeddah at 11:50 PM, carrying 307 pilgrims, and landing in Islamabad at 3:00 AM, ARY News reported.



The Hajj 2025 repatriation process has a total of 342 flights set to bring 88,390 Pakistani pilgrims back by July 10 under the government scheme.

According to the schedule, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines are set to operate flights to main cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Karachi.

The first private airline flight will carry 148 Pakistani pilgrims and is likely to land at Karachi Airport on June 11 at 1:00 PM.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Riaz Hussain Shah, will welcome the pilgrims at Karachi Airport.

This year, 1,673,230 pilgrims globally participated in the Hajj, with 1,506,576 international pilgrims arriving from 171 different countries.

According to Saudi Arabia records, 166,654 domestic pilgrims participated Hajj this year, creating one of the most balanced gender ratios in Hajj history, with 877,841 men and 795,389 women.

Read More: Hajj rituals begin with arrival of pilgrims at Mina

Saudi officials applied comprehensive cooling strategies following last year’s tragic 1,301 death toll due to intense temperatures reaching 51.8°C (125°F).

Precautions included widened darkened areas, cooling stations, and medical teams to ensure the pilgrims’ safety.

Moreover, a severe restriction on illegal pilgrims led to noticeably thinner crowds and enhanced security presence at holy sites.

The end of the Hajj coincides with the beginning of Eid al Adha, an annual feasting holiday marked by the slaughter of an animal, typically a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel.

The General Authority for Statistics of Saudi Arabia has confirmed that air travel was the primary means of entry for pilgrims, with a total of 1,435,017 arriving by air, while 66,465 utilized land routes, and 5,094 arrived by sea.

As the Hajj 2025 repatriation process begins, authorities are dedicated to enabling a safe and efficient return for all pilgrims.