Hajj rituals begin with arrival of pilgrims at Mina

Hajj rituals began in Makkah Mukarramah today with the arrival of tens of thousands of pilgrims at Mina.

The intending pilgrims have started arriving in Mina since last night, and they will remain at Mina until Fajr next morning, the 9th Dhul Hijjah.

Then, the Hujjaj will proceed to the valley of Arafat to perform “Waqoof-e-Arafa” the main ritual of Hajj and offer Zuhr and Asr prayers there.

From Muzdalifa they will collect pebbles to be used in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil in Mina.

Pakistan Hajj Mission has completed all arrangements for transportation of pilgrims to the world’s largest tent valley at Mina.

According to details, over eighty-eight thousand pilgrims under government Hajj scheme will reach Mina via nine hundred and thirty-two buses before Zuhar prayer tomorrow (8th Dhul Hijjah).

Seventy-two percent of the Pakistani pilgrims will go to Arafat by train while the rest will embark on their sacred journey by buses.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hajj Mission has urged the pilgrims to follow their scheduled departure time to avoid the risk of overcrowding and hot weather conditions.

Read More: Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia to broadcast ‘Arafat Sermon’ in 35 languages

It is pertinent to mention that the Saudi authorities have also emphasized the importance of adhering to the schedules set by the government and ensuring compliance at all stages of the movement between the holy sites.

The authorities have stressed the necessity of using the approved means of transport, as outlined in the official transportation plan, and refraining from walking between locations during the designated times.