Saudi Arabia opens Hajj 2025 registration for domestic pilgrims

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the opening of Hajj 2025 registration for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and residents, urging applicants to submit their requests through the Nusuk app or the official e-portal.

The ministry emphasized the importance of early registration, advising applicants to complete their health information, add accompanying pilgrims, and submit requests for exemption from the Mahram requirement if needed.

Once these steps are completed, applicants will be notified when Hajj package bookings become available.

The ministry also clarified that priority will be given to those who have not performed Hajj before.

RIYADH: Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia unveiled a new version of the “Nusuk” portal, featuring over 100 new services.

Nusuk is the first-ever official planning, booking, and experience platform for creating a Hajj or Umrah itinerary to Makkah, Madinah, and beyond. With Nusuk, travelers from all over the world can easily organize their entire visit, from applying for an eVisa to booking hotels and flights.

In 2024, the number of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims exceeded 18.5 million, with over 13 million visitors paying homage to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The Saudi government aims to provide exemplary services to Hajj pilgrims, stated the Saudi Minister of Hajj.

The introduction of digital Hajj operations has modernized and streamlined services, making the pilgrimage journey more convenient and satisfying, the minister said and added a century ago, the number of Hajj pilgrims was just 50,000, which has now risen to 2 million annually.