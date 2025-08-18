Hajj 2026 application deadline extended as quota remains unfilled

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that over 114,500 applications have been received so far under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026, with only around 3,500 seats still available.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, designated banks have been directed to continue accepting applications until the remaining quota is filled.

He urged intending pilgrims to submit their applications at the nearest nominated bank branches without delay, warning that “the process will close immediately once the last 3,500 seats are taken.”

Officials described the record number of applications as a reflection of the strong interest among Pakistani citizens in performing Hajj under the government scheme next year.

This year’s government Hajj 2026 scheme offers two options: a long package of 38–42 days and a short package of 20–25 days.

The cost ranges between Rs1.15 million and Rs1.25 million, with an initial installment of Rs500,000 or Rs550,000—depending on the chosen package—required at the time of application. The remaining balance will be collected from November 1.

The ministry also clarified that overseas Pakistanis holding a valid Pakistani passport are eligible to apply.

Under the new policy, 70 percent of the quota is reserved for the government scheme and 30 percent for private tour operators.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota stands at 179,210 pilgrims—119,210 under the government scheme and 60,000 for private operators—pending final approval by Saudi authorities.