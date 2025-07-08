Final day for Hajj 2026 registration approaches

ISLAMABAD: With only one day remains for prospective pilgrims to register for Hajj 2026, as Wednesday, July 9, is the last opportunity to secure a spot, according to a statement from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The ministry has outlined that registrations can be completed through 15 designated banks, with online registration also available from home.

Details regarding Hajj 2026 expenses and other terms and conditions will be issued in line with official policy. The ministry’s spokesperson noted that registered individuals can opt for either the government or private Hajj scheme.

Additionally, the spokesperson urged overseas Pakistanis with valid passports to complete their registration promptly via the online portal, emphasizing that registration is mandatory for travel from Pakistan for Hajj 2026.

The ministry had set a deadline of July 9 for intending pilgrims to register. Only those who complete the registration will be considered eligible for Hajj 2026. Pilgrims can register at fifteen designated banks across the country.

Read More: 18 Pakistani pilgrims died during Hajj 2025

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that the registration process aligns with instructions from the Government of Saudi Arabia. The number of registrations will determine the Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan by Saudi authorities.

It is worth mentioning here that this year, 1,673,230 pilgrims globally participated in the Hajj, with 1,506,576 international pilgrims arriving from 171 different countries.

According to Saudi Arabia records, 166,654 domestic pilgrims participated Hajj this year, creating one of the most balanced gender ratios in Hajj history, with 877,841 men and 795,389 women.