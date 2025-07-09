Govt extends Hajj 2026 registration by two days

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended the registration process for the Hajj 2026 by two days, ARY News reported.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs the process now will continue until July 11 through designated banks and the ministry’s online portal.

The decision to extend the registration until Friday was made in response to requests from Hajj pilgrims.

According to the ministry, around 313,000 individuals have completed their registration for Hajj 2026 So far. Details regarding expenses and other terms and conditions will be issued separately in accordance with the Hajj 2026 policy.

The ministry’s spokesperson noted that registered individuals can opt for either the government or private Hajj scheme.

Additionally, the spokesperson urged overseas Pakistanis with valid passports to complete their registration promptly via the online portal, emphasizing that registration is mandatory for travel from Pakistan for Hajj.

The ministry had earlier set a deadline of July 9 for intending pilgrims to register. Only those who complete the registration will be considered eligible for Hajj 2026.