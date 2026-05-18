Hajj 2026: Over 103,000 intending pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan’s Hajj flight operation from various domestic cities to Saudi Arabia has entered its final phase. Over a one-month period, approximately 87% of pilgrims under the government scheme have arrived in the Kingdom via 388 flights.

The remaining 13% of pilgrims are scheduled to arrive within the next 96 hours, ahead of the Hajj rituals commencing on the night between the 7th and 8th of Dhul Hijjah.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs Spokesperson Umar Butt, the arrival of pilgrims in the Holy Land is progressing rapidly, with the total number of government scheme pilgrims reaching 103,513. Only 13% (15,321 pilgrims) are left to arrive.

To date, 184 Hajj flights have landed in Madinah (including 176 previous and 8 recent flights) and 229 flights have landed in Jeddah (including 212 previous and 17 recent flights).

The spokesperson stated that 95% (98,823) of the arrived pilgrims are currently stationed in Makkah, while 5% (4,690) are residing in Madinah. The cumulative number of government pilgrims who flew directly to Madinah stands at 46,398, out of which 41,708 have completed their stay and moved to Makkah. Additionally, 57,115 pilgrims reached Makkah directly via Jeddah.

Data from the Ministry of Religious Affairs indicates that 96% of the total welfare staff, amounting to 1,517 members, have assumed their duties to provide essential services, guidance, and medical facilities to the pilgrims. This deployed personnel includes 95% (921) of the Hajj assistants (Moavineen), 95% (178) of the Khuddam (SDS) and technical staff, and 99% (418) of the medical team, all of whom have been stationed across various sectors in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the “Haram Guides” deployed in and around the Grand Mosque have already provided navigation and assistance to 20,698 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, in Madinah, a total of 38,594 Pakistani pilgrims, including 20,438 men and 18,156 women, have been facilitated to pay their respects at Riaz-ul-Jannah.

To ensure the seamless movement of pilgrims, transport services dedicated to commuting individuals between their accommodations and the Haram Shareef for Umrah and daily prayers have been significantly scaled up.

The total fleet of shuttle buses operating in Makkah has been increased to 469, ensuring round-the-clock transport facilities for all 98,823 pilgrims currently in the holy city. The highest volume of transport activity relative to pilgrim density has been recorded across Sector 1, Sector 7, and Sector 8 in Makkah.