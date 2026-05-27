ARAFAT: More than 1.7 million pilgrims performed Hajj 2026, with the majority arriving from outside Saudi Arabia, according to official figures released by the Kingdom’s authorities.

The total number of pilgrims stood at 1,707,301, marking an increase of 34,071, or 2.04%, compared with 1,673,230 pilgrims in the previous year.

Officials said the rise reflects ongoing efforts to streamline pilgrimage operations, expand facilities at entry points, and enhance services for pilgrims amid sustained global demand despite changing regional and international conditions.

They added that the increase also highlights Saudi Arabia’s continued focus on operational efficiency through digitalisation of services, improved crowd-management systems, and enhanced coordination among security, health, and logistical agencies.

According to data released by the General Authority for Statistics, 1,546,655 pilgrims arrived from outside the Kingdom, while 160,646 were Saudi citizens or residents.

Among the foreign pilgrims, 1,485,729 travelled by air, 54,429 entered through land crossings, and 6,497 arrived by sea.

The number of pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative — a programme allowing travellers to complete immigration, passport, and customs procedures at their point of departure — rose to 388,694, compared with 314,337 last year, an increase of approximately 23.7 percent.

The total number of personnel involved in supporting Hajj operations also increased to 441,049 from 420,070 last year. However, the number of volunteers declined to 26,701 from 34,540, marking a decrease of 22.7 percent.

The General Authority for Statistics said the figures were compiled using administrative data provided by the Ministry of Interior under a statistical framework adopted in recent Hajj seasons to ensure accuracy and reliability.