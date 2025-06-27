Hajj 2026: Registration begins for intending pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for intending pilgrims for Hajj 2026 has officially started in Pakistan, ARY News reported quoting the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, advance registration is mandatory for both government and private Hajj schemes, with no registration fee required. Overseas Pakistanis are also required to complete the registration process.

The ministry has set a deadline of July 9 for intending pilgrims to register. Only those who complete the registration will be considered eligible for Hajj 2026. Pilgrims can register at fifteen designated banks across the country.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that the registration process aligns with instructions from the Government of Saudi Arabia. The number of registrations will determine the Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan by Saudi authorities.

It is worth mentioning here that this year, 1,673,230 pilgrims globally participated in the Hajj, with 1,506,576 international pilgrims arriving from 171 different countries.

According to Saudi Arabia records, 166,654 domestic pilgrims participated Hajj this year, creating one of the most balanced gender ratios in Hajj history, with 877,841 men and 795,389 women.

Saudi officials applied comprehensive cooling strategies following last year’s tragic 1,301 death toll due to intense temperatures reaching 51.8°C (125°F).