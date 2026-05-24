Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has urged Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to strictly comply with Saudi laws and regulations during their pilgrimage.

In a message to pilgrims in Makkah, the minister called on them to demonstrate patience, discipline and unity, stressing that their conduct reflects the true image of Pakistan.

He advised pilgrims to take special care of their health and ensure proper water intake, particularly in the challenging climatic conditions.

Sardar Yousaf said that arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims have been significantly improved, with enhanced facilities provided at key Hajj sites including Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

He stated that Hajj missions have been instructed to remain fully available for guidance and assistance, and urged pilgrims to immediately contact officials in case of any difficulties or complaints.

The minister further appealed to pilgrims to maintain calm and support fellow Hajj pilgrims during periods of crowding and extreme heat, emphasising patience as an essential part of the spiritual journey.

He added that arrangements for accommodation, food and transport for Pakistani pilgrims were satisfactory, and reaffirmed that the government was committed to ensuring smooth facilitation throughout the Hajj process.

Sardar Yousaf concluded by describing Hajj as a profound spiritual journey and requested pilgrims to remember Pakistan in their prayers.