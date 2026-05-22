PIA successfully completes pre-Hajj 2026 operation

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully completed its pre-Hajj 2026 flight operation, ARY News reported on Friday, citing spokesperson for the national carrier.

According to PIA spokesperson, the flight operation was completed on May 21 as the airline transported more than 53,000 Hajj pilgrims to the holy cities through 210 flights during this year’s operation.

PIA reported a 97 per cent success rate for its pre-Hajj flights, while on-time departures exceeded the airline’s target by seven per cent.

The spokesperson added that the post-Hajj operation is scheduled to run from 30 May until 30 June, during which pilgrims will be brought back to Pakistan following the completion of Hajj rituals.

Data from the Ministry of Religious Affairs indicates that 96% of the total welfare staff, amounting to 1,517 members, have assumed their duties to provide essential services, guidance, and medical facilities to the pilgrims.

The deployed personnel includes 95% (921) of the Hajj assistants (Moavineen), 95% (178) of the Khuddam (SDS) and technical staff, and 99% (418) of the medical team, all of whom have been stationed across various sectors in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the “Haram Guides” deployed in and around the Grand Mosque have already provided navigation and assistance to 20,698 pilgrims.

The total fleet of shuttle buses operating in Makkah has been increased to 469, ensuring round-the-clock transport facilities for all 98,823 pilgrims currently in the holy city. The highest volume of transport activity relative to pilgrim density has been recorded across Sector 1, Sector 7, and Sector 8 in Makkah.